As of Tuesday, TAL Education Group’s (NYSE:TAL) stock closed at $4.81, up from $4.61 the previous day. While TAL Education Group has overperformed by 4.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL fell by -17.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.72 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.49% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) to Neutral. A report published by Daiwa Securities on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TAL. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded TAL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley August 30, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TAL, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Daiwa Securities’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.90 for TAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TAL Education Group’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TAL is recording 8.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.88%, with a loss of -2.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing decline from the present price of $4.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in TAL has increased by 36.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,921,630 shares of the stock, with a value of $204.16 million, following the purchase of 11,098,741 additional shares during the last quarter. HCP Asset Management SA made another increased to its shares in TAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,787,015 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,828,764.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 2,788,841 position in TAL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased an additional 4.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 38.11%, now holding 15.3 million shares worth $74.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its TAL holdings by 9.04% and now holds 14.89 million TAL shares valued at $72.51 million with the added 1.23 million shares during the period. TAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.