As of Tuesday, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWIR) stock closed at $28.15, down from $29.70 the previous day. While Sierra Wireless Inc. has underperformed by -5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIR rose by 45.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.69 to $13.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.83% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2022, William Blair started tracking Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SWIR. Craig Hallum also rated SWIR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on January 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $23.50. Colliers Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SWIR, as published in its report on November 25, 2020. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SWIR is recording 879.27K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.38%, with a gain of 23.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing decline from the present price of $28.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sierra Wireless Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Trigran Investments, Inc.’s position in SWIR has decreased by -9.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,696,276 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.89 million, following the sale of -515,093 additional shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in SWIR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -200,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,810,671.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 469,326 position in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC purchased an additional 45000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.10%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $34.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Polar Asset Management Partners, increased its SWIR holdings by 16.10% and now holds 1.3 million SWIR shares valued at $30.51 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. SWIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.40% at present.