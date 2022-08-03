The share price of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) rose to $15.07 per share on Tuesday from $13.60. While Cardlytics Inc. has overperformed by 10.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDLX fell by -87.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.53 to $11.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) to Equal Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CDLX. Craig Hallum also Downgraded CDLX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 12, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $72. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CDLX, as published in its report on June 18, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from April 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $150 for CDLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cardlytics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CDLX is recording an average volume of 686.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.62%, with a gain of 21.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardlytics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CAS Investment Partners LLC’s position in CDLX has increased by 4.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,416,116 shares of the stock, with a value of $120.83 million, following the purchase of 229,650 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in CDLX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -183,565 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,664,539.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 26,476 position in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 38.73%, now holding 2.18 million shares worth $48.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CDLX holdings by -0.89% and now holds 1.97 million CDLX shares valued at $43.9 million with the lessened 17754.0 shares during the period. CDLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.44% at present.