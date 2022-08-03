A share of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) closed at $3.40 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.10 day before. While Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has overperformed by 61.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUO fell by -87.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.80 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.91% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -87.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -123.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DUO is registering an average volume of 81.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.90%, with a gain of 62.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DUO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DUO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in DUO has decreased by -51.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,895 shares of the stock, with a value of $27179.0, following the sale of -14,652 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 7,354 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14384.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,354.

At the end of the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its DUO holdings by -4.40% and now holds 2063.0 DUO shares valued at $4035.0 with the lessened 95.0 shares during the period. DUO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.80% at present.