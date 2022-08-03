The share price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) rose to $15.41 per share on Tuesday from $14.74. While ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHPT fell by -34.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.72 to $8.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) recommending Buy. A report published by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on April 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CHPT. Needham also reiterated CHPT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2022. CapitalOne initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CHPT, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for CHPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 101.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CHPT is recording an average volume of 10.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a gain of 20.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.58, showing growth from the present price of $15.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CHPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CHPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CHPT has increased by 2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,301,726 shares of the stock, with a value of $264.24 million, following the purchase of 429,854 additional shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo made another decreased to its shares in CHPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $107.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,819,268.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 242,329 position in CHPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional 125.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $62.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CHPT holdings by 9.77% and now holds 3.35 million CHPT shares valued at $45.83 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period. CHPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.00% at present.