Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) marked $9.35 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $8.92. While Carnival Corporation & plc has overperformed by 4.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCL fell by -56.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.39 to $8.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.63% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley Reiterated Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) to Underweight. A report published by Barclays on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CCL. Susquehanna also rated CCL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on March 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Argus March 25, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CCL, as published in its report on March 25, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6142.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Carnival Corporation & plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 52.74M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CCL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a gain of 10.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.24, showing growth from the present price of $9.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carnival Corporation & plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCL has increased by 3.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 86,868,103 shares of the stock, with a value of $751.41 million, following the purchase of 3,066,102 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 765,356 additional shares for a total stake of worth $317.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,672,694.

During the first quarter, Truist Bank subtracted a 334 position in CCL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.83 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.60%, now holding 31.09 million shares worth $268.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CCL holdings by 4.92% and now holds 15.4 million CCL shares valued at $133.25 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. CCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.50% at present.