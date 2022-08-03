In Tuesday’s session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) marked $19.50 per share, down from $20.26 in the previous session. While Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARQT fell by -16.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.13 to $13.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on June 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARQT. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded ARQT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 27, 2021. Goldman November 09, 2020d the rating to Buy on November 09, 2020, and set its price target from $34 to $36. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARQT, as published in its report on October 08, 2020. Guggenheim’s report from February 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for ARQT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARQT has an average volume of 458.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.44%, with a loss of -11.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.86, showing growth from the present price of $19.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARQT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARQT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARQT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ARQT has increased by 0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,261,512 shares of the stock, with a value of $154.74 million, following the purchase of 11,390 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ARQT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -14,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,006,180.

During the first quarter, Polar Capital LLP subtracted a 0 position in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management LP sold an additional -0.95 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.77%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $36.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Logos Global Management LP increased its ARQT holdings by 500.00% and now holds 1.5 million ARQT shares valued at $31.96 million with the added 1.25 million shares during the period. ARQT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.