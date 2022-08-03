In Tuesday’s session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) marked $5.86 per share, up from $5.43 in the previous session. While Jumia Technologies AG has overperformed by 7.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JMIA fell by -73.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.97 to $4.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.22% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) to Underweight. A report published by Stifel on May 14, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JMIA. Morgan Stanley August 20, 2019d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JMIA, as published in its report on August 20, 2019. Raymond James’s report from May 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $36 for JMIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Jumia Technologies AG’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JMIA has an average volume of 4.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.26%, with a gain of 12.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.30, showing growth from the present price of $5.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JMIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jumia Technologies AG Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JMIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JMIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in JMIA has increased by 0.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,989,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.54 million, following the purchase of 66,952 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in JMIA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -118,856 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,013,776.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 121,126 position in JMIA. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP sold an additional 10655.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.09%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $5.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its JMIA holdings by -34.58% and now holds 0.67 million JMIA shares valued at $4.04 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. JMIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.20% at present.