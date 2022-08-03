As of Tuesday, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock closed at $8.20, up from $7.82 the previous day. While Ballard Power Systems Inc. has overperformed by 4.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDP fell by -48.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.66 to $5.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) recommending Underweight. Truist also rated BLDP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 02, 2022. BMO Capital Markets February 07, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on February 07, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $10. Susquehanna initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BLDP, as published in its report on January 26, 2022. Truist’s report from January 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for BLDP shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLDP is recording 4.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.22%, with a gain of 24.24% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ballard Power Systems Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLDP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLDP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BLDP has decreased by -5.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,110,862 shares of the stock, with a value of $38.5 million, following the sale of -386,959 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in BLDP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -43.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,248,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,298,974.

During the first quarter, GO ETF Solutions LLP subtracted a 0 position in BLDP. Allianz Global Investors GmbH purchased an additional 0.89 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 52.74%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $16.28 million. BLDP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.40% at present.