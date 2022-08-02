In Monday’s session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) marked $1.18 per share, down from $1.21 in the previous session. While Mereo BioPharma Group plc has underperformed by -2.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MREO fell by -54.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.94 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.83% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on April 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MREO.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MREO has an average volume of 5.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.54%, with a loss of -16.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MREO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mereo BioPharma Group plc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MREO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MREO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP’s position in MREO has increased by 9.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,454,562 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.43 million, following the purchase of 1,454,562 additional shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in MREO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 885,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,495,000.

During the first quarter, Suvretta Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in MREO. Rock Springs Capital Management L purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.76%, now holding 6.07 million shares worth $6.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its MREO holdings by -2.36% and now holds 3.91 million MREO shares valued at $4.38 million with the lessened 94479.0 shares during the period. MREO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.56% at present.