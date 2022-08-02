A share of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) closed at $2.52 per share on Monday, down from $2.58 day before. While Ocugen Inc. has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCGN fell by -62.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.28% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OCGN. ROTH Capital June 11, 2021d the rating to Neutral on June 11, 2021, and set its price target from $10 to $6. Cantor Fitzgerald May 07, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OCGN, as published in its report on May 07, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from February 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for OCGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Ocugen Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OCGN is registering an average volume of 6.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.60%, with a gain of 2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.60, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocugen Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in OCGN has increased by 107.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,153,704 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.18 million, following the purchase of 15,136,085 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OCGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -747,441 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,462,290.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 332,517 position in OCGN. JPMorgan Asset Management sold an additional 89678.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.80%, now holding 3.11 million shares worth $7.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its OCGN holdings by 121.45% and now holds 3.0 million OCGN shares valued at $6.81 million with the added 1.65 million shares during the period. OCGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.50% at present.