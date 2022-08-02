A share of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) closed at $30.21 per share on Monday, down from $32.69 day before. While Sunrun Inc. has underperformed by -7.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN fell by -42.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.60 to $16.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.17% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for RUN. Truist also rated RUN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $340 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 02, 2022. Truist Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 24, 2022, but set its price target from $76 to $52. KeyBanc Capital Markets December 20, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for RUN, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from October 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sunrun Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RUN is registering an average volume of 8.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.33%, with a gain of 28.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.21, showing growth from the present price of $30.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RUN has increased by 3.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,165,826 shares of the stock, with a value of $471.07 million, following the purchase of 627,065 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RUN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 79,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $414.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,759,131.

During the first quarter, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. added a 3,838,850 position in RUN. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.50%, now holding 8.01 million shares worth $187.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RUN holdings by 4.18% and now holds 6.92 million RUN shares valued at $161.7 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. RUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.20% at present.