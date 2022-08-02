As of Monday, Tuya Inc.’s (NYSE:TUYA) stock closed at $1.70, down from $1.81 the previous day. While Tuya Inc. has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUYA fell by -91.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.28 to $1.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.99% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TUYA. BofA Securities also rated TUYA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26.

Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tuya Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TUYA is recording 1.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.53%, with a loss of -15.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tuya Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TUYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TUYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Asset Management Switzerland’s position in TUYA has decreased by -9.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,252,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.62 million, following the sale of -839,100 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management made another decreased to its shares in TUYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -329,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,703,400.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 144,687 position in TUYA. Carmignac Gestion SA purchased an additional 1.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.61%, now holding 5.72 million shares worth $14.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its TUYA holdings by -26.93% and now holds 3.15 million TUYA shares valued at $8.26 million with the lessened -1.16 million shares during the period. TUYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.30% at present.