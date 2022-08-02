As of Monday, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock closed at $1.38, up from $1.00 the previous day. While Aethlon Medical Inc. has overperformed by 38.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEMD fell by -71.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.99 to $0.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.67% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aethlon Medical Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AEMD is recording 2.42M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.11%, with a gain of 17.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aethlon Medical Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AEMD has decreased by -9.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 487,112 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.55 million, following the sale of -49,151 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in AEMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 28,097 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 270,297.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in AEMD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 73826.0 shares worth $82685.0. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AEMD holdings by -66.31% and now holds 51076.0 AEMD shares valued at $57205.0 with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. AEMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.10% at present.