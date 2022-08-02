Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) closed Monday at $0.36 per share, up from $0.33 a day earlier. While Quanergy Systems Inc. has overperformed by 9.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNGY fell by -96.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.10 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -92.71% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Quanergy Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QNGY is recording an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.98%, with a gain of 11.98% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quanergy Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 675,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.28 million, following the purchase of 675,700 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 439,492 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 439,492.

QNGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.70% at present.