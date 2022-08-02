As of Monday, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (NYSE:PRTY) stock closed at $1.19, up from $1.14 the previous day. While Party City Holdco Inc. has overperformed by 4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTY fell by -86.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.21 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.57% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) to Market Perform. A report published by Stephens on March 13, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group also Downgraded PRTY shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2019. Goldman July 24, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PRTY, as published in its report on July 24, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 01, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for PRTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Party City Holdco Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRTY is recording 4.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.96%, with a loss of -5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Party City Holdco Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CAS Investment Partners LLC’s position in PRTY has increased by 8.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,557,248 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.82 million, following the purchase of 1,505,625 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PRTY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -95,009 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,559,646.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 357,008 position in PRTY. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.26%, now holding 4.0 million shares worth $5.28 million. PRTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.30% at present.