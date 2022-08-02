As of Monday, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PGY) stock closed at $29.40, up from $24.82 the previous day. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 18.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY rose by 204.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.55 to $2.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 210.66% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 300.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PGY is recording 4.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 41.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 57.49%, with a gain of 204.03% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 52,711,258 shares of the stock, with a value of $220.33 million, following the purchase of 52,711,258 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in PGY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -6,086 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,442,573.

During the first quarter, Aristeia Capital LLC subtracted a 0 position in PGY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased an additional 0.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 95.26%, now holding 1.41 million shares worth $5.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. decreased its PGY holdings by 0.00% and now holds 1.13 million PGY shares valued at $4.74 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.80% at present.