36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) closed Monday at $1.27 per share, up from $1.18 a day earlier. While 36Kr Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 7.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRKR fell by -30.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.19 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2019, Needham started tracking 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRKR is recording an average volume of 251.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.94%, with a gain of 24.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 36Kr Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Advisors LLC’s position in KRKR has decreased by -33.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,113 shares of the stock, with a value of $18838.0, following the sale of -9,177 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 10,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11232.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,800.

During the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management subtracted a -40 position in KRKR. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 293.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KRKR holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 KRKR shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 14960.0 shares during the period. KRKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.