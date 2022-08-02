Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) closed Monday at $0.61 per share, up from $0.58 a day earlier. While Verb Technology Company Inc. has overperformed by 5.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERB fell by -73.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.60 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.75% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -234.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VERB is recording an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.23%, with a loss of -27.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.92, showing growth from the present price of $0.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verb Technology Company Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VERB has increased by 6.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,601,585 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.36 million, following the purchase of 150,900 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in VERB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,092 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,252,225.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 14,621 position in VERB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $0.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its VERB holdings by 22.11% and now holds 0.21 million VERB shares valued at $0.11 million with the added 37935.0 shares during the period. VERB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.