In Monday’s session, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) marked $0.48 per share, down from $0.72 in the previous session. While Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -33.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XIN fell by -76.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.44 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.75% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Roth Capital on November 10, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for XIN. Roth Capital also Downgraded XIN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2009. Roth Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 26, 2008, but set its price target from $6 to $3.50. Brean Murray initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for XIN, as published in its report on September 19, 2008. Roth Capital’s report from September 03, 2008 suggests a price prediction of $9 for XIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XIN has an average volume of 83.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.73%, with a loss of -31.41% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in XIN has decreased by -15.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 697,550 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.56 million, following the sale of -127,884 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 478,629 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 478,629.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. subtracted a -15,000 position in XIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 37200.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.08%, now holding 95300.0 shares worth $76240.0. At the end of the first quarter, Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc. decreased its XIN holdings by 0.00% and now holds 75000.0 XIN shares valued at $60000.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. XIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.20% at present.