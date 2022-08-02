In Monday’s session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) marked $1.87 per share, up from $1.78 in the previous session. While Amyris Inc. has overperformed by 5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRS fell by -87.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.31 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMRS. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on October 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMRS, as published in its report on June 01, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AMRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Amyris Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMRS has an average volume of 6.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.05%, with a gain of 2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.76, showing growth from the present price of $1.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amyris Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s position in AMRS has increased by 55.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,931,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.25 million, following the purchase of 6,071,616 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AMRS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -87,687 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,909,833.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 9,686 position in AMRS. BlackRock Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.95%, now holding 9.88 million shares worth $20.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan Department of Treasury increased its AMRS holdings by 92.22% and now holds 4.82 million AMRS shares valued at $10.02 million with the added 2.31 million shares during the period. AMRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.10% at present.