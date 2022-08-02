Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) closed Monday at $1.52 per share, down from $1.55 a day earlier. While Sonder Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOND fell by -84.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.88 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.66% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 182.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sonder Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOND is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.65%, with a gain of 33.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sonder Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 17,828,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.54 million, following the purchase of 17,828,891 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,466,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,466,070.

At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its SOND holdings by 21,268.57% and now holds 2.76 million SOND shares valued at $2.87 million with the added 2.74 million shares during the period. SOND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.80% at present.