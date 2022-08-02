In the current trading session, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) stock is trading at the price of $3.04, a gain of 5.38% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -82.30% less than its 52-week high of $17.15 and 34.29% better than its 52-week low of $2.26. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.45% below the high and +32.76% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 16.27. GRAB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.45, resulting in an 1.47 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.73 in simple terms.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.08 and -0.08 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.08 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.71 and also replicates 88.73% growth rate year over year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 28.10% of shares. A total of 284 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 45.79% of its stock and 63.69% of its float.

Dec 30, 2021, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holding total of 699.18 million shares that make 19.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.99 billion.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 159.52 million shares of GRAB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.41%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.14 billion.

An overview of Grab Holdings Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) traded 19,406,461 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.73 and price change of +0.37. With the moving average of $2.66 and a price change of -0.06, about 29,062,014 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GRAB’s 100-day average volume is 24,062,523 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.94 and a price change of -0.06.