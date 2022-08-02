A share of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) closed at $2.28 per share on Monday, up from $2.25 day before. While Sundial Growers Inc. has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDL fell by -72.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.38% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) to Market Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on March 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SNDL. CIBC August 17, 2020d its ‘Sector Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNDL, as published in its report on August 17, 2020. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $1 for SNDL shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sundial Growers Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SNDL is registering an average volume of 7.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.32%, with a loss of -23.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.70, showing growth from the present price of $2.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sundial Growers Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNDL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNDL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in SNDL has increased by 162.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 77,507,849 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.27 million, following the purchase of 47,996,812 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another increased to its shares in SNDL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 315.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 25,647,292 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,786,395.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP subtracted a -8,123,552 position in SNDL. Global X Management Co. LLC sold an additional -2.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.30%, now holding 11.55 million shares worth $3.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its SNDL holdings by 1.15% and now holds 2.4 million SNDL shares valued at $0.78 million with the added 27258.0 shares during the period. SNDL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.00% at present.