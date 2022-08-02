Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) marked $4.79 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $4.91. While Opendoor Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPEN fell by -67.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.33 to $4.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Truist on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OPEN. Compass Point initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OPEN, as published in its report on June 21, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from June 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OPEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 589.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 18.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OPEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.94%, with a loss of -3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opendoor Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in OPEN has increased by 25.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,272,867 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.24 million, following the purchase of 9,103,229 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OPEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -305,605 additional shares for a total stake of worth $205.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,680,176.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 5,044,900 position in OPEN. D1 Capital Partners LP purchased an additional 1.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.70%, now holding 20.19 million shares worth $95.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its OPEN holdings by 37.20% and now holds 18.87 million OPEN shares valued at $88.86 million with the added 5.12 million shares during the period. OPEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.50% at present.