GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) closed Monday at $3.90 per share, up from $2.73 a day earlier. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has overperformed by 42.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -10.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.50 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is 0.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -146.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GOVX is recording an average volume of 24.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 38.16%, with a gain of 145.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 435,150 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.36 million, following the purchase of 435,150 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GOVX during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 256,224.

During the first quarter, Cavalry Fund I Management LLC subtracted a -23,290 position in GOVX. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 52824.0 shares worth $43844.0. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.90% at present.