As of Monday, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (NYSE:DBD) stock closed at $3.32, up from $3.23 the previous day. While Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has overperformed by 2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBD fell by -68.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.90 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.20% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on May 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DBD. Wedbush also rated DBD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 21, 2021. Sidoti Initiated an Buy rating on February 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. JP Morgan January 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DBD, as published in its report on January 21, 2021. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DBD is recording 2.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.17%, with a loss of 0.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.67, showing growth from the present price of $3.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DBD has decreased by -0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,265,207 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.3 million, following the sale of -38,616 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DBD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 433,386 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,605,806.

During the first quarter, Beach Point Capital Management LP subtracted a -25,314 position in DBD. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.73%, now holding 4.12 million shares worth $9.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sapience Investments LLC increased its DBD holdings by 15.40% and now holds 2.57 million DBD shares valued at $5.84 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. DBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.10% at present.