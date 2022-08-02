A share of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) closed at $2.82 per share on Monday, up from $2.81 day before. While Bakkt Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKKT fell by -71.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.80 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.54% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on November 11, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BKKT.

Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BKKT is registering an average volume of 3.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.30%, with a gain of 8.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bakkt Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKKT has increased by 68.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,147,381 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.51 million, following the purchase of 873,040 additional shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners LP made another increased to its shares in BKKT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 107.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 496,789 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 958,727.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC added a 442,883 position in BKKT. Alyeska Investment Group LP sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.50%, now holding 0.65 million shares worth $1.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, SRN Advisors LLC decreased its BKKT holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.64 million BKKT shares valued at $1.34 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. BKKT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.