As of Monday, ATRenew Inc.’s (NYSE:RERE) stock closed at $2.51, down from $2.54 the previous day. While ATRenew Inc. has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RERE fell by -77.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.65 to $2.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.81% in the last 200 days.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

On July 15, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RERE.

Analysis of ATRenew Inc. (RERE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ATRenew Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RERE is recording 349.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.70%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.30, showing growth from the present price of $2.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RERE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ATRenew Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RERE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RERE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in RERE has decreased by -10.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,968,283 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.76 million, following the sale of -1,666,610 additional shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in RERE during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,194,064.

During the first quarter, Tiger Pacific Capital LP subtracted a 0 position in RERE. Greenwoods Investments SG Pte Ltd sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $1.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, HSBC Global Asset Management increased its RERE holdings by 54.74% and now holds 0.51 million RERE shares valued at $1.52 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. RERE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.30% at present.