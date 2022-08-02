As of Monday, Asana Inc.’s (NYSE:ASAN) stock closed at $19.51, up from $19.32 the previous day. While Asana Inc. has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASAN fell by -72.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $145.79 to $16.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.81% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on March 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ASAN. Oppenheimer also reiterated ASAN shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on January 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. KeyBanc Capital Markets resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for ASAN, as published in its report on December 03, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from December 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for ASAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Asana Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -147.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASAN is recording 4.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a gain of 11.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.82, showing growth from the present price of $19.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Asana Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASAN has decreased by -12.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,240,159 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.7 million, following the sale of -873,317 additional shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in ASAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,194,595 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,708,224.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 39,545 position in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased an additional 0.93 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 71.07%, now holding 2.24 million shares worth $39.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ASAN holdings by 6.45% and now holds 2.18 million ASAN shares valued at $38.25 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. ASAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.80% at present.