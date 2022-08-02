As of Monday, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BYND) stock closed at $32.03, up from $31.99 the previous day. While Beyond Meat Inc. has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYND fell by -73.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.99 to $20.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.89% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to Equal Weight. A report published by UBS on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BYND. Piper Sandler also Downgraded BYND shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 25, 2022, but set its price target from $64 to $50. Mizuho resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for BYND, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for BYND shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Beyond Meat Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -160.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BYND is recording 3.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.66%, with a loss of -4.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.21, showing decline from the present price of $32.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Meat Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in BYND has increased by 1.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,564,394 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.03 million, following the purchase of 92,912 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BYND during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 58,929 additional shares for a total stake of worth $118.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,968,817.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 58,630 position in BYND. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 44.01%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $44.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Spyglass Capital Management LLC decreased its BYND holdings by -11.02% and now holds 1.79 million BYND shares valued at $42.8 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. BYND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.