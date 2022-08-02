Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) marked $9.16 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $9.16. While Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADPT fell by -75.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.00 to $5.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.25% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on February 16, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ADPT. Goldman also reiterated ADPT shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2022. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $35 to $30. BofA Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ADPT, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.74M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ADPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a gain of 4.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.30, showing growth from the present price of $9.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in ADPT has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,993,708 shares of the stock, with a value of $242.65 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ADPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -870,346 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,416,367.

During the first quarter, Matrix Capital Management Co. LP subtracted a 0 position in ADPT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 74011.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.68%, now holding 10.96 million shares worth $88.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its ADPT holdings by 13.79% and now holds 8.77 million ADPT shares valued at $70.97 million with the added 1.06 million shares during the period. ADPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.