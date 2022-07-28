Expensify Inc. (EXFY)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.65% from the previous close with its current price standing at $18.47. Its current price is -63.83% under its 52-week high of $51.06 and 36.01% more than its 52-week low of $13.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.80% below the high and +9.42% above the low.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 11.01 right now. EXFY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 17.70, resulting in an 15.36 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Expensify Inc. (EXFY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY): Earnings History

If we examine Expensify Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, slashing the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.04, resulting in a 80.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of $0.04 and a surprise of 80.00%.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Expensify Inc. (EXFY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 45.31% of shares. A total of 58 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 38.63% of its stock and 70.64% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is OpenView Management, LLC holding total of 10.04 million shares that make 14.76% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 187.63 million.

The securities firm Hall Kathryn A. holds 2.34 million shares of EXFY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.44%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 43.74 million.

An overview of Expensify Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Expensify Inc. (EXFY) traded 309,301 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.85 and price change of +0.07. With the moving average of $18.85 and a price change of -1.77, about 405,244 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EXFY’s 100-day average volume is 415,611 shares, alongside a moving average of $18.09 and a price change of -0.27.