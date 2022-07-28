Currently, Excelerate Energy Inc.’s (EE) stock is trading at $22.10, marking a fall of -1.30% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -28.29% below its 52-week high of $30.82 and 20.70% above its 52-week low of $18.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.23% below the high and +22.99% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 1.89.

How does Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.29 in simple terms.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.83% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 57.17% of its stock and 58.24% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Gunderson Capital Management Inc. holding total of 57615.0 shares that make 0.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.27 million.

The securities firm Matthews International Capital Management, LLC holds 17400.0 shares of EE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.07%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.38 million.

An overview of Excelerate Energy Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) traded 499,766 shares per day, with a moving average of $20.73 and price change of +2.16. With the moving average of $23.52 and a price change of -2.20, about 734,120 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.