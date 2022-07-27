In the current trading session, Portillo’s Inc.’s (PTLO) stock is trading at the price of $20.29, a gain of 3.47% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -64.85% less than its 52-week high of $57.73 and 36.77% better than its 52-week low of $14.84. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.36% below the high and +26.26% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 2.59. PTLO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.05, resulting in an 44.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.20 in simple terms.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO): Earnings History

If we examine Portillo’s Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$0.03. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 100.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.03. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 100.00%.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.37% of shares. A total of 169 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 82.33% of its stock and 90.85% of its float.

Dec 30, 2021, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Berkshire Partners LLC holding total of 12.34 million shares that make 34.43% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 463.36 million.

The securities firm Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 3.77 million shares of PTLO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.52%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 141.6 million.

An overview of Portillo’s Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) traded 395,577 shares per day, with a moving average of $19.30 and price change of +3.68. With the moving average of $18.14 and a price change of +1.94, about 463,925 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PTLO’s 100-day average volume is 562,280 shares, alongside a moving average of $20.36 and a price change of -3.27.