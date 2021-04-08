Novavax (NVAX), Pfizer (PFE) or Moderna (MRNA): Who will be the new vaccine’s primary beneficiary against COVID-19 in children?

Most patients receiving COVID-19 vaccinations are older than 18. These limitations are due to the age of the volunteers who took part in the trials. Even so, when school-age children and adolescents are fully-in hospitalized, it is associated with the current COVID-19 outbreak, which indicates this group also needs vaccination.



As of March 2021, Pfizer Inc. launched a COVID-19 vaccine trial in the six-year to eleven-year age group. Later, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) also announced its plan to conduct similar tests. Earlier this week, the biotech company announced that it would expand its Phase III study in the US to include “children and adolescents” in the second quarter. ModernaInc (MRNA) is one of the possible vaccines for minors and adolescents that may be developed.



At the beginning of the 2021/2022 academic year, both Pfizer and Moderna can start vaccinating adolescents. For example, Pfizer recently presented promising results on how effective its drugs are in adolescents. Moderna intends to give the results of this research later in the spring.



Consequently, Novavax will be unable to present its research results in time to make an impact on vaccines for children and adolescents by the very beginning of this school year, significantly limiting its place among potential leaders in vaccines for children and adolescents.



Yet, it must be understood that there is not likely to be enough market space for all manufacturers at the same time.



It is estimated that at least 2 billion children between the ages of 14 and under live worldwide. Based on vaccines typically requiring a second dose to build immunity, this group would need over 4 billion vaccines. It is far beyond what the existing manufacturers could have imagined. Additional to this, vaccines for adults are still an unmet demand. Hence, more than one vaccine developer can develop vaccines at the same time. The international market may still accept Novavax’s technology, even if it presents its development later than competitors. Even so, Pfizer remains a top contender for the leadership.

