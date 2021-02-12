Norfolk Southern appoints Hunt Cary to the position of vice president, operations efficiency

A 28-year railroad veteran has been called by Norfolk Southern to serve as its vice president of operations efficiency, Hunt Cary, for the position announced on Feb. 11, 2021.

As a skilled, experienced leader in network and supply-chain operations, Cary joined Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific Corporation. He has worked to improve efficiencies through the use of technology in precision railroading and supply chain.

In his most recent position, he helped Union Pacific to revamp its intermodal operations.

Cary will begin reporting to Sanborn on Feb. 15.

Norfolk Southern hired Cary as a transportation manager trainee in 1993 and he went on to become supervisor of their Knoxville intern rail terminal.

Later, he became assistant vice president of Supply Chain Solutions of Canadian National Railway, rising from the rank of superintendent of CN’s Michigan zone he took in 2003.

In 2018, he became an assistant vice president of service and strategy for Union Pacific.

A Virginia Military Institute bachelor’s degree is held by Cary.