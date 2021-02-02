Thermo Fisher (TMO), Chevron (CVX) Rose While Otis, Exxon (XOM) Stabilized

Thermo Fisher Science Inc. (TMO) increased to $515.47, up +1.13 percent. The U.S. laboratory equipment company is losing ground on Wall Street before the stock market, while the company, due in part to the sales of Covid-19-related products, posted higher than anticipated quarterly revenue and earnings. The quarter’s adjusted EPS was $7.09, relative to a consensus of $6.86 and $3.55 a year ago. For the three months ended December, sales amounted to $10.55 billion, relative to a consensus of $10.3 billion and $6.83 billion the year before. Net earnings more than doubled to $2.5 billion per share and $6.24 while the adjusted EPS doubled. For the year, earnings climbed 26 percent to $32.2 billion, up 58 percent to $19.55 for an adjusted EPS.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) almost steady at -0.15% to $64.55. Better-than-expected fourth-quarter results were announced by the elevator and escalator manufacturer. Net income was $251 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with $218 million a year ago and 50 cents per share. Adjusted earnings per share are 66 cents except for products, compared with 47 cents a year ago and 59 cents on the FactSet consensus. From a consensus of $3.36 billion, sales rose more than 4% year-on-year to $3.49 billion. The company predicts an adjusted EPS range from $2.67 to $2.77, with sales between $13.3 billion and $13.6 billion, for the fiscal year 2021, and after this return to growth. The consensus was $2.62 EPS and billings of $13.2 billion.

At +0.18% to $44.92, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) remained steady, while Chevron Corporation (CVX) climbed +1.42% to $86.41. Last year, the Wall Street Journal said, the two U.S. oil colossuses had tentative talks on a possible merger. However, both companies suggested that these talks were only an effort and that there was actually no deal in place.