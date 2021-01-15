BlackRock (BKCC) Stable Even After Beating Results, Twitter (TWTR), SNAP Remained Falling After “Right Decision”

On Thursday, with announcements from Delta Air Lines and BlackRock, the quarterly financial publishing season got off to a quiet start on Wall Street. Bank updates will be labeled on Friday, with JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and PNC Financial Services.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company (BKCC) rose by just +0.37% to $2.73. Despite the announcement of better-than-expected quarterly earnings, BlackRock failed to surge. Fourth-quarter net sales of $1.55 billion and $10.02 per share were posted by the $8.7 billion company in assets under control, up from $1.3 billion a year ago. For aggressive and alternative investment plans, the CEO cites record consumer demand. On an Adjustment basis, per-share earnings were $10.18, compared to $8.34 a year ago and a forecast of $9.14. Revenues rose to $4.48 billion by 13%. Inflows of capital totaled $127 billion.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) was down to $45.79, facing a decline of -3.03 percent. Yesterday, on Twitter, the CEO of the social media network, Jack Dorsey, justified the ban on the U.S. account. President Donald Trump following last week’s violence on Washington’s Capitol Hill. According to him, owing to the possibility of violence, this was also the “right decision.” However, Dorsey acknowledges that this is a dangerous precedent and that, from the point of view of moderation, the social network still needs to doubt itself.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) declined to $49.03, down -8.24 percent in the session. The parent company of Snapchat has indefinitely blocked Trump’s website. Following the Capitol Hill attack, the account was literally deleted last week.