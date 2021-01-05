Is It Worth Investing in MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Right Now?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) upped by 2.88% from its recent closing price to its recent high of $4.21. The stock price has gone down by -5.85% in the last five trading sessions.

The beta value for MannKind Corporation is 2.29 over the past 36 months. Analysts have given stock an overall rating of buy for 4 out of 5 analysts while 1 rated the stock as “overweight”, 0 rated it a “hold” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price among analyst is $3.30, which is $0.08 above the current price. MNKD currently has a public float of 224.17M, and shorts hold an 8.03% ratio of that float. MNKD had an average trading volume of 3.78M shares.

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) has announced its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, will address the HC Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference in a Fireside Talk available on-demand from January 11 2021. For those interested in the Company’s activities and conferences, the Company has provided an on-demand webcast link on its website.

In another press release on December 17, 2020, MannKind Company (Nasdaq: MNKD) and Vertice Pharma revealed that they have entered into a co-promotional agreement. MannKind’s speciality sales force is responsible for selling Thyquidit (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution. MannKind’s speciality sales force is responsible for selling Thyquidit (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution. THYQUIDITY is used to treat primary (thyroid), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) hypothyroidism. The use of THYQUIDITY is not recommended for the suppression of benign thyroid nodules and nontoxic diffuse goiters in iodine insufficient patients or the treatment of hypothyroidism following subacute thyroiditis.

Thyquiditywill be sold via the sales force of MannKind to adult endocrinologists, paediatric endocrinologists, and other hypothyroidism treating healthcare professionals in the US. As a result of the extra promotional work, Vertice will make quarterly payments to MannKind and pay MannKind a royalty on all sales of Thyquidity.