Ocugen Inc (OCGN), Has Formed a Scientific Advisory Board for Vaccines

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN), the stock soared 222.90%to $2.60in the post-market hours on Wednesday. OCGN stock was trading 693.38% away from the 20-day Simple Moving Average. The company’s weekly performance was 766.67%, in contrast to the annual version of – 570.45%. The healthcare sector giant has 16 employees on its payroll and a Market capitalization of 428.92M.
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) has formed a scientific advisory board for vaccines. Evaluate the clinical and regulatory path towards approval for COVAXIN in the US market by leading academic and industry experts in the vaccine field. Co-developed by Ocugen and Bharat Biotech, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be whole-virion inactivated for the US market.
Ocugen Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder Dr. Shankar Musunuri commented. We are delighted to have these esteemed experts join our team to assist in our co-development of COVAXIN with Bharat Biotech. Unlike another vaccine candidate with broader potential coverage against multiple virus antigens, this vaccine candidate is different from other options currently available in the US market.
The vaccine scientific advisory board includes:
• Satish Chandran, PhD, Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer, Nucleonics, Solution
• David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, FCPP, Translational Medicine & Human Genetics, University of Pennsylvania, Founding Director of Center for Cytokine Storm Treatment & Laboratory
• Bruce Forrest, MB, BS, MD, MBA, Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer
• Catherine Pachuk, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Marizyme, Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer and Coronavirologist, Vaccinologist
• Harvey Rubin, MD, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, U Pennsylvania
• Susan Weiss, PhD, Professor of Microbiology, U Pennsylvania. Co-Director Coronavirus Research Center and Renowned Coronavirologist