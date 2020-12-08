Palantir (PLTR), Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stocks Risen, Cisco (CSCO), United Air (UAL) Stable On Monday

In the trading session on Monday, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) jumped 21.34 percent to $28.94. The big data analytics expert, according to Bloomberg, has secured a three-year deal with the FDA, the U.S. Administration of Food and Medications. The $44.4 million contract will strengthen drug record review and control.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) was up 2.26 percent to $41.25. In India, the biotechnology company applied for an emergency authorization for a vaccine candidate developed for coronavirus with its German partner BioNTech SE (BNTX), which was up 4.75 percent to $125.70 on Monday.

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) rose 1.72% to $82.27. The Electronic Gaming & Multimedia firm struggled to digest the fact that its CFO, Spencer Neumann, was debauched by Netflix (up 3.5%). The video game publisher accuses the online video pioneer of engaging in a multi-year scheme to debauch its executives, according to Fortune. In order to indefinitely prohibit Netflix from soliciting its staff, Activision is seeking a court injunction.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) was stable at -0.07% to $44.35. An agreement was reached by the company to purchase the British IMImobile (up 47.3 percent in London) for EUR 543 million, about $720 million, a 48 percent premium on the final rates. The U.S. network equipment giant claims that the deal would enable it to improve its product of ‘customer experience as a service’. Cisco enjoys the assistance of its prey’s shareholders comprising 54.5% of the shares. IMI Fixed reported a 30 percent rise in pre-tax profit to EUR 6.8 million in the first half of the year with sales falling by 9 percent to EUR 76 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) was stable at -0.08% to $49.20. Last weekend, the U.S. airline presented a proposed raise in capital by issuing warrants to stop a hostile takeover offer to retain the $8.2 billion in tax advantages it receives, but if it changes power, it will lose.

