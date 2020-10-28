Sony Corporation (SNE) is optimistic for reasonable “PS5” pre-orders before the official launch

Sony Corp is expecting a very considerable pre-orders for its new Playstation 5. The company is looking to conquer the top position in the gaming industry by launching the new gaming console on November 12.

CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that Sony already broke their previous record of PS4 12 weeks sales by pre-selling the same numbers of PS5 only in 12 hours in the U.S. he said that the demand is in the line with the company expectation.

Sony is encouraging its 100 Million PS4 users to upgrade to PS5 so that they can play new games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales with the new controller, enhanced graphics and with bettersound.

The current pandemic has boosted gaming business but it has disrupted adjacent business such as retail networks, games development and manufacturing supply chains around the world which can make it a bit difficult to buy the PS5 on launch day from a shop. The company said they are working hard to make sure that there should be no supply issues on retail shops for PS5 in the holiday season.

The Sony now has in house studio for the game production with exclusive titles to make the competition tough with the rivals, many of which struggled with the production of the games in past. Sony has plans to grow its studio capabilities in future.

On Tuesday, shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) marked $77.47 per share versus a previous $76.20 closing price. With having a 1.67% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Sony Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts.

SNE showed a rise of 13.93% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $50.94 – $84.14 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 10.80% in the period of the last 200 days.

