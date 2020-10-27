Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) Won $100 Million EPC Wind Contract in Indiana

The leading infrastructure construction company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) that specializes in specialty civil expertise and renewable energy recently announced award of an Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) wind contract worth more than $100 million. The contract was awarded in the state of Indiana to its subsidiary company White Construction which is operating through utility-level heavy civil and energy infrastructure contracting.

The subsidiary company will construct a 302 MW wind farm in Northern Indiana, which has already commenced on August 24, 2020 and is likely to be completed by November next year. The wind farm upon its completion will have the capacity to provide clean electricity to lit more than 83,000 homes in the area. All of the project-related works from engineering to procurement to construction will be done by IEA itself. Those include constructing access roads, wind generators assembling, installing turbine foundations. IEA will also construct substations, transmission lines and a medium-voltage collection system of the project.

Elevated plain environment having high winds makes Indian suitable for construction of wind project there. As of June 30, 2020, the topography brought the Indiana at 12th position in the country for total wind capacity installed. Indiana came erecting over 1,000 wind turbines across the state since 2008, according to the American Wind Energy Association. All those projects collectively produce nearly 2,300 MW of clean energy which suffices nearly 5% of the state’s total energy needs.

Demand for wind construction will remain stronger and IEA is pleased to part of increased clean energy efforts in its home state of Indiana, said President and Chief Executive Officer of IEA, JP Roehm. The second quarter of 2020 saw highest ever second quarter wind installations recorded in the United States. This clean energy drive has continued into the third quarter with more than 1,100 MW of new wind energy projects under construction or in the advanced stages of development in Indiana alone, Roehm added.