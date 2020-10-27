Digging Through GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) Fundamentals

On Monday, shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) marked $3.42 per share versus a previous $3.04 closing price. With having a 12.50% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of GeoVax Labs, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. GOVX showed a fall of -71.50% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.30 – $92.00 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of -62.20% in the period of the last 200 days.

The present dividend yield for GOVX owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 100.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 73.00% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while GOVX is currently recording an average of 134.56K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 13.30%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 15.82%with 4.91% of gain in the last seven days.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare GOVX shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for GeoVax Labs, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -8.81 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of .

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 6.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 12.10% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in GOVX in the recent period. That is how Cavalry Fund I Management LLC now has an increase position in GOVX by — in the first quarter, owning 242625 shares of GOVX stocks, with the value of $773974 after the purchase of an additional 242,625 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, L1 Capital Pty Ltd. also increased their stake in GOVX shares changed — in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 14000 shares of company, all valued at $44660 after the acquisition of additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $30047. At the present, 12.10% of GOVX shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.