Do Analysts Recommend You Should Buy IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) Stock?

On Friday, shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) marked $12.77 per share versus a previous $13.65 closing price. With having a -6.48% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. IDYA showed a rise of 70.27% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $2.95 – $19.97 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 34.52% in the period of the last 200 days.

Wedbush equity researchers changed the status of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on October 7th, 2020. Other analysts, including Northland Capital, also published their reports on IDYA shares. Northland Capital repeated the rating from the previous report, marking IDYA under “Outperform” rating, in the report published on September 1st, 2020. Additionally, IDYA shares got another “Overweight” rating from JP Morgan, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 13th, 2020. On June 17th, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated an Buy rating and increased its price target from $13 to $22. On the other hand, H.C. Wainwright Initiated the “Buy” rating for IDYA shares, as published in the report on April 6th, 2020. ROTH Capital seems to be going bullish on the price of IDYA shares, based on the price prediction for IDYA, indicating that the shares will jump to $12, giving the shares “Buy” rating based on their report from March 13th, 2020. Another “Outperform” rating came from Oppenheimer, providing a prediction for $12 price target according to the report published in October 17th, 2019.

The present dividend yield for IDYA owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording , hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -39.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.40 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while IDYA is currently recording an average of 146.84K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 6.88%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 7.08%with -4.70% of loss in the last seven days.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare IDYA shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -2.26 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -90.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 10.30%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 60.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in IDYA in the recent period. That is how BVF Partners LP now has an increase position in IDYA by 151.14% in the first quarter, owning 3.23 million shares of IDYA stocks, with the value of $40.53 million after the purchase of an additional 1,941,940 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Tavistock Life Sciences Co. also increased their stake in IDYA shares changed 188.23% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 2.2 million shares of company, all valued at $27.67 million after the acquisition of additional 1,438,560 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $16.72 million, and Point72 Asset Management LP increased their stake in the company’s shares by 410.72% in the first quarter, now owning 811,649 shares valued at $12.68 million after the acquisition of the additional 1.01 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased their position by 456.61% during the first quarter, now owning 645507 IDYA shares, now holding the value of $8.11 million in IDYA with the purchase of the additional 610,658 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 60.70% of IDYA shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.