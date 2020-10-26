Cerence Inc. (CRNC)’s ARK Selected by Dongfeng For Advance Next-Generation In-Car Voice Assistant

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) last week announced selection of its automotive assistant products by one of the largest automakers in China, Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Cerence is global industry leader which creates an artificial intelligence (AI)-based unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. Dongfend selected products from Cerence as well as Asia’s leading connected car company PATEO CONNECT+ for its next-generation Aeolus AX7 SUVs.

Dongfeng has chosen Cerence’s turnkey automotive assistant ARK (AI Reference Kit) to build an intuitive, conversational assistant experience in its product. This will help the company in accelerating development, deployment and management of a fully localized automotive voice assistant to be integrated into a head unit designed and built by PATEO.

ARK is a combination of Cerence’s most advanced AI-powered voice assistant features including speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake-up word, text to speech, and speech signal enhancement. With its AI for a world in motion, Cerence will deliver a responsive, highly intelligent and fast assistant that will be used by Dongfeng in its Aeolus AX7 as a digital centerpiece.

Commenting on communication AI, Dongfeng Automotive said that in order to build its Aeolus AX7, the company was prioritizing the need of in-car and voice–powered solution to control different key functions. Combining Cerence’s ARK with PATEO’s head unit has strengthened and accelerated Dongfeng’s efforts to quickly market Aeolus AX7. The powerful combination has not only reduced the company’s costs but also help it deliver a smart experience for the Aeolus AX7 drivers in a natural way.

Drivers in China paved the way to clarify that sophisticated and intuitive technologies are an important factor of their satisfaction with their vehicles. And automakers have been taking notice of that idea, said Cerence’s Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mobility and IoT, Charles Kuai.

Kuai took the pride to be in collaboration with Dongfeng as well as PATEO and playing role in creating this next-generation automotive assistant experience which will be delighting and impressing drivers while pushing continued innovation in the market.