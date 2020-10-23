Should Traders Take A Bite Out Of TAL Education Group (TAL)?

On Thursday, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) marked $66.34 per share versus a previous $74.92 closing price. With having a -11.45% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of TAL Education Group, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. TAL showed a rise of 37.63% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $36.12 – $83.68 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 4.15% in the period of the last 200 days.

CLSA equity researchers changed the status of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares from “Underperform” to a “Outperform” rating in the report published on September 9th, 2020. Other analysts, including Jefferies, also published their reports on TAL shares. Jefferies repeated the rating from the previous report, marking TAL under “Buy” rating, in the report published on September 2nd, 2020. Additionally, TAL shares got another “Underperform” rating from CLSA, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in July 31st, 2020. On the other hand, CLSA Downgrade the “Sell” rating for TAL shares, as published in the report on April 13th, 2020. BofA/Merrill seems to be going bullish on the price of TAL shares, based on the price prediction for TAL. Another “Buy” rating came from Deutsche Bank, providing a prediction for price target according to the report published in February 28th, 2020.

The present dividend yield for TAL owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording 35.20%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of TAL Education Group (TAL) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -0.80% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while TAL is currently recording an average of 2.55M in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.46%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.64%with -17.09% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $87.56, indicating growth from the present price of $66.34, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in TAL or pass.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is based in the China and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Consumer Defensive sector. If you wish to compare TAL shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for TAL Education Group, while the value 46.69 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -0.04 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -130.30%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 83.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 93.90% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in TAL in the recent period. That is how UBS Asset Management Switzerland now has an increase position in TAL by 5.10% in the first quarter, owning 36.8 million shares of TAL stocks, with the value of $2.8 billion after the purchase of an additional 1,787,564 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. also increased their stake in TAL shares changed 6.73% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 25.64 million shares of company, all valued at $1.95 billion after the acquisition of additional 1,616,313 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Asset Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter, with the value of $1.91 billion, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased their stake in the company’s shares by 2.63% in the first quarter, now owning 310,300 shares valued at $922.31 million after the acquisition of the additional 12.13 million shares during the last quarter. In the end, UBS Asset Management increased their position by 7.19% during the first quarter, now owning 10.74 million TAL shares, now holding the value of $816.61 million in TAL with the purchase of the additional 1,535,881 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 93.90% of TAL shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.