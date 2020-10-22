The Majority of Analysts Are Still Bullish on Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI)

On Wednesday, shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) marked $3.87 per share versus a previous $5.22 closing price. With having a -25.86% loss, an insight into the fundamental values of Armstrong Flooring, Inc., investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. AFI showed a fall of -9.37% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $1.12 – $6.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 24.97% in the period of the last 200 days.

Nomura equity researchers changed the status of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares from “Neutral” to a “Buy” rating in the report published on May 14th, 2020. Other analysts, including Gabelli & Co, also published their reports on AFI shares. Gabelli & Co repeated the rating from the previous report, marking AFI under “Hold” rating, in the report published on May 8th, 2019. Additionally, AFI shares got another “Buy” rating from Gabelli & Co, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in November 16th, 2018. On August 8th, 2017, Gabelli & Co Downgrade an Hold rating and increased its price target to $18. On the other hand, Stifel Reiterated the “Hold” rating for AFI shares, as published in the report on March 7th, 2017. SunTrust seems to be going bullish on the price of AFI shares, based on the price prediction for AFI. Another “Hold” rating came from Stifel.

The present dividend yield for AFI owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -18.10%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of -28.10% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while AFI is currently recording an average of 279.30K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 11.13%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 16.55%with -12.64% of loss in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $3.00, indicating growth from the present price of $3.87, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in AFI or pass.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Industrials sector. If you wish to compare AFI shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of for Armstrong Flooring, Inc., while the value can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value -3.52 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of -290.50%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 3.90%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 86.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in AFI in the recent period. That is how GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. now has an increase position in AFI by 5.98% in the first quarter, owning 1.84 million shares of AFI stocks, with the value of $6.35 million after the purchase of an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Nantahala Capital Management LLC also increased their stake in AFI shares changed 0.00% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 1.56 million shares of company, all valued at $5.37 million after the acquisition of additional 0 shares during the last quarter.

ValueAct Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. during the first quarter, with the value of $4.22 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 78.38% in the first quarter, now owning 425,548 shares valued at $3.34 million after the acquisition of the additional 968478 shares during the last quarter. In the end, 22NW LP increased their position by 2.30% during the first quarter, now owning 840365 AFI shares, now holding the value of $2.9 million in AFI with the purchase of the additional 668,906 shares during the period of the last quarter. At the present, 86.70% of AFI shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.