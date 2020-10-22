Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): What’s Inside the Story?

On Wednesday, shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) marked $105.91 per share versus a previous $94.45 closing price. With having a 12.13% gain, an insight into the fundamental values of Haemonetics Corporation, investors would also find a great ally in the technical patterns of the stock movements showed in stock charts. HAE showed a fall of -7.82% within its YTD performance, with highs and lows between $63.41 – $130.75 during the period of 52 weeks, compared to the simple moving average of 7.83% in the period of the last 200 days.

Barrington Research equity researchers changed the status of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares from “Outperform” to a “Mkt Perform” rating in the report published on May 6th, 2020. Other analysts, including CJS Securities, also published their reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities repeated the rating from the previous report, marking HAE under “Market Outperform” rating, in the report published on March 31st, 2020. Additionally, HAE shares got another “Buy” rating from Needham, setting a target price of $138 on the company’s shares, according to the report published in January 10th, 2020. On August 7th, 2019, Barrington Research Reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $116 to $139. On the other hand, Raymond James Upgrade the “Outperform” rating for HAE shares, as published in the report on May 14th, 2019. Barrington Research seems to be going bullish on the price of HAE shares, based on the price prediction for HAE, indicating that the shares will jump from $112 to $116, giving the shares “Outperform” rating based on their report from May 8th, 2019. Another “Outperform” rating came from Barrington Research, providing a prediction for $116 price target according to the report published in August 9th, 2018.

The present dividend yield for HAE owners is set at 0, marking the return investors will get regardless of the company’s performance in the upcoming period. However, in order for the company to be able to pay its dividends, just like it is the case with Haemonetics Corporation, the company needs to provide a healthy cash flow, currently at the value of 45.79. In addition, the growth of sales from quarter to quarter is recording -18.00%, hinting the company’s progress in the upcoming progress.

In order to gain a clear insight on the performance of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) as it may occur in the future, there are more than several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, while equity is most certainly one of the more important indicators into the company’s growth and performance. In this case, you want to make sure that the return on the present equity of 16.20% is enough for you to make a profit out of your investment. You may also count in the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10 so you would make sure that the company is able to cover the debts it may have, which can be easily seen in annual reports of the company.

Set to affect the volatility of a given stock, the average volume can also be a valuable indicator, while HAE is currently recording an average of 506.55K in volumes. The volatility of the stock on monthly basis is set at 3.57%, while the weekly volatility levels are marked at 5.41%with 13.14% of gain in the last seven days. Additionally, long-term investors are predicting the target price of $114.83, indicating growth from the present price of $105.91, which can represent yet another valuable research and analysis points that can help you decide whether to invest in HAE or pass.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is based in the USA and it represents one of the well-known company operating with Healthcare sector. If you wish to compare HAE shares with other companies under Electronic Equipment and Consumer Goods, a factor to note is the P/E value of 57.31 for Haemonetics Corporation, while the value 29.06 can represent an indicator in the future growth of the company in terms of investor’s expectations. The later value should have a steady growth rate, increasing and growing gradually, which serves the purpose of reliably showcasing the progress of the company. The value 1.85 is supported by the yearly EPS growth of 42.10%.

Besides from looking into the fundamentals, you should also note the number of people inside the company owning the shares, as the values should be in line with the expectations of investors. In that spirit, the present ownership of stocks inside the company is set at 1.00%, which can provide you with an insight of how involved executives are in owning shares of the company. In oppose to the executives’ share, the institutional ownership counts 99.70% of shares, carrying an equal significance as an indicator of value, as the presence of large investors may signal a strong company.

It appears that more than several institutional investors and hedge funds decided to increase stakes in HAE in the recent period. That is how Capital Research & Management Co. now has an increase position in HAE by 37.81% in the first quarter, owning 3.99 million shares of HAE stocks, with the value of $347.95 million after the purchase of an additional 1,094,203 shares during the last quarter. In the meanwhile, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis also increased their stake in HAE shares changed 16.64% in the first quarter, which means that the company now owns 3.1 million shares of company, all valued at $270.59 million after the acquisition of additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics Corporation during the first quarter, with the value of $200.52 million, and Renaissance Technologies LLC increased their stake in the company’s shares by 0.16% in the first quarter, now owning 3,400 shares valued at $190.88 million after the acquisition of the additional 2.19 million shares during the last quarter. At the present, 99.70% of HAE shares are in the ownership of institutional investors.